WMG Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $152.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.20 and its 200 day moving average is $153.98. The stock has a market cap of $378.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $313.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

