Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 222,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $8,468,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE BMY opened at $72.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.26. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $60.86 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

