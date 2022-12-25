Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Reduced by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $267.36 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.36.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

