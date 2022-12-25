Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,639 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after purchasing an additional 677,383 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after acquiring an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 0.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $338.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.35. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $582.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

