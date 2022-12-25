Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 45 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $338.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.86 and its 200 day moving average is $353.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $582.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

