Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys 267 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $183.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $229.60.

