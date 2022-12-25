Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after buying an additional 1,572,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after buying an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after buying an additional 813,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,405,000 after purchasing an additional 575,034 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $203.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

