3,205 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

NYSE:CVS opened at $93.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.19.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

