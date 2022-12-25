Oak Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 77,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,000. CVS Health makes up 3.6% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 91,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,696,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

CVS stock opened at $93.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.19. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

About CVS Health



CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

