Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 21.4% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after buying an additional 1,578,772 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after buying an additional 1,575,716 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $351.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

