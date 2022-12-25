Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lessened by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $351.87 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $357.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.56.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.