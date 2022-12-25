Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $8.74 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,873 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $5,301,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 57.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 198,619 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 72,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.70.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

