Echo45 Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Echo45 Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $464,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,181 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $108.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.20. The company has a market capitalization of $188.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

