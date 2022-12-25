Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 660.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.49 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.82.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

