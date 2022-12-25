iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 791,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,981 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.7% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $41,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 346,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,244,000 after acquiring an additional 47,759 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 516,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,216,000 after purchasing an additional 16,769 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.5% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 82,745 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $61.86 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average is $58.84.

