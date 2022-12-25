Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 3.1% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $239.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $241.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.56.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.