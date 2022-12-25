360 Financial Inc. Sells 37,727 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

360 Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,727 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.2% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,014,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 120,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $304,000.

RSP opened at $141.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.67 and a 200 day moving average of $139.91.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

