Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Sells 161 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. General Mills comprises 0.8% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $851,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $707,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

General Mills Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,676. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

