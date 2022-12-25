Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Lifted by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 8.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $55.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.06. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $83.50.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

