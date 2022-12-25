Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 515 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $1,213,000. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 17,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,809,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 39.9% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in BlackRock by 19.9% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.21.
Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $703.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $929.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $687.67 and its 200 day moving average is $654.65.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
