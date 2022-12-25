Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 905.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 13.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 60.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $703.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $929.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $687.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $654.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

