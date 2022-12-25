Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.4% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,183,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 516,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $247,189,000 after buying an additional 53,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Shares of COST stock opened at $462.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.