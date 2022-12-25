Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 733.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,073,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,507,000 after buying an additional 3,584,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after buying an additional 3,069,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,708,000 after buying an additional 2,318,093 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

