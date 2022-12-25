Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $25.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 10.7% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $25,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $50.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

