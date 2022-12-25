Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Echo45 Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Echo45 Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 8.0% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,411 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 214,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,710,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.1% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,281,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.82. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $80.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

