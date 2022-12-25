Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,547 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $80.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.82.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

