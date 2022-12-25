Level Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,953 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.0% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $191.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

