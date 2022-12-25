Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.82. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

