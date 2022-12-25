Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 10,050 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.20.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.