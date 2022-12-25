Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN opened at $164.38 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $193.28. The stock has a market cap of $149.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

