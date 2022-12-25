CGN Advisors LLC Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in FedEx by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 9,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in FedEx by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,899 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

Insider Activity

FedEx Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $175.93 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

