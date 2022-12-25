Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 26,863 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,863 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606,701 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $275.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

