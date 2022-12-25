Guardian Financial Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 398,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,788 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 13.0% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 686,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,215,000 after buying an additional 36,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 263,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.