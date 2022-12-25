Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $32.38 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.