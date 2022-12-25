Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,961 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.1% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.72.

