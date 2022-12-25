Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Trimmed by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

