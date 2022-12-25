24,358 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Acquired by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $54.97.

