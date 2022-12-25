Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases 1,948 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up about 1.4% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WILLIAM ALLAN Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp now owns 8,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.80.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $247.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.65 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

