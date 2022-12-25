Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Trimmed by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98. The company has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

