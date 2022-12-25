Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 564,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,541,000 after purchasing an additional 303,523 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 626,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 22,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 150,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average of $69.42. The firm has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

