Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $462.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $495.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

