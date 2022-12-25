Echo45 Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Echo45 Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 0.3% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,148 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HON opened at $213.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $221.89.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

