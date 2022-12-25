Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543,788 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,594,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,083,000 after acquiring an additional 588,429 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,572,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,231,000 after acquiring an additional 126,862 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period.

SCHA stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $52.11.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

