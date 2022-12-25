CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Increased by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 0.9% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $93.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

