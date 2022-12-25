Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.6% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.4% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 23,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 852,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $122,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $129.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $260.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.26.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $338,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,527,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,136 shares of company stock valued at $28,387,269. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

