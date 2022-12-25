Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,699 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.03 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $196.10. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

