Romano Brothers AND Company Takes $982,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.78.

Accenture Trading Up 0.5 %

ACN stock opened at $266.09 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $167.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

