Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 2,971 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 660.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,088,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,374,000 after buying an additional 1,143,111 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 119,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 78,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.82. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $80.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

