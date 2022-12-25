Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 161.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO opened at $47.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

