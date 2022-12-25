Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,194 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

ABT stock opened at $108.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $188.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

